Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:

Liverpool 2 (Diaz 15, Salah 37-pen) Wolves 1 (Cunha 67)

Tottenham 1 (Maddison 13) Manchester United 0

Played Saturday

Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 69) Ipswich 1 (Delap 56)

Crystal Palace 1 (Mateta 47) Everton 2 (Beto 42, Alcaraz 80)

Fulham 2 (Smith Rowe 15, Bassey 62) Nottingham Forest 1 (Wood 37)

Leicester 0 Arsenal 2 (Merino 81, 87)

Manchester City 4 (Marmoush 19, 24, 33, McAtee 84) Newcastle 0

Southampton 1 (Sulemana 72) Bournemouth 3 (Ouattara 14, Christie 16, Tavernier 83)

West Ham 0 Brentford 1 (Schade 4)

Played Friday

Brighton 3 (Mitoma 27, Minteh 38, 63) Chelsea 0

Recent Stories

International Defence Conference 2025 explores key ..

International Defence Conference 2025 explores key challenges, opportunities in ..

41 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Champ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race at ..

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in Alula Conference for Emerging ..

UAE participates in Alula Conference for Emerging Market Economies

1 hour ago
 Bahrain's Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Mus ..

Bahrain's Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muslim Council of Elders discuss ..

2 hours ago
 Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed i ..

Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed in Abu Dhabi in five years

3 hours ago
 AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to esta ..

AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories

4 hours ago
Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 Internati ..

Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards

5 hours ago
 Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense produ ..

Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025

5 hours ago
 Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reco ..

Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..

6 hours ago
 ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance t ..

ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025

6 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February

6 hours ago
 Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitar ..

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries

6 hours ago

More Stories From World