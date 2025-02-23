Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 02:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:
Arsenal 0 West Ham 1 (Bowen 44)
Aston Villa 2 (Asensio 57, 89) Chelsea 1 (Fernandez 9)
Bournemouth 0 Wolves 1 (Cunha 36)
Everton 2 (Beto 19, Doucoure 33) Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 72, Ugarte 80)
Fulham 0 Crystal Palace 2 (Andersen 37-og, Munoz 66)
Ipswich 1 (Hutchinson 36) Tottenham 4 (Johnson 18, 26, Spence 77, Kulusevski 84)
Southampton 0 Brighton 4 (Pedro 23, Rutter 56, Mitoma 71, Hinshelwood 82)
Played Friday
Leicester 0 Brentford 4 (Wissa 17, Mbeumo 27, Norgaard 32, Carvalho 89)
Playing Sunday
Newcastle v Nottingham Forest (1400), Manchester City v Liverpool (1630)
