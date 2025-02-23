Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated

Published February 23, 2025

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:

Arsenal 0 West Ham 1 (Bowen 44)

Aston Villa 2 (Asensio 57, 89) Chelsea 1 (Fernandez 9)

Bournemouth 0 Wolves 1 (Cunha 36)

Everton 2 (Beto 19, Doucoure 33) Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 72, Ugarte 80)

Fulham 0 Crystal Palace 2 (Andersen 37-og, Munoz 66)

Ipswich 1 (Hutchinson 36) Tottenham 4 (Johnson 18, 26, Spence 77, Kulusevski 84)

Southampton 0 Brighton 4 (Pedro 23, Rutter 56, Mitoma 71, Hinshelwood 82)

Played Friday

Leicester 0 Brentford 4 (Wissa 17, Mbeumo 27, Norgaard 32, Carvalho 89)

Playing Sunday

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest (1400), Manchester City v Liverpool (1630)

