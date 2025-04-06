Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:

Aston Villa 2 (Rogers 13, Malen 15) Nottingham Forest 1 (Jota 57)

Crystal Palace 2 (Mateta 3, Munoz 55) Brighton 1 (Welbeck 31)

Everton 1 (Ndiaye 49-pen) Arsenal 1 (Trossard 34)

Ipswich 1 (Delap 16) Wolves 2 (Sarabia 72, Strand Larsen 84)

West Ham 2 (Fullkrug 61, Bowen 68) Bournemouth 2 (Evanilson 38, 79)

Playing Sunday (1300 unless stated)

Brentford v Chelsea, Fulham v Liverpool, Tottenham v Southampton, Manchester United v Manchester City (1530)

Playing Monday

Leicester v Newcastle (1900)

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's ..

Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow

42 minutes ago
 'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

57 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drug ..

UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf

2 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dub ..

Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen

2 hours ago
Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'

3 hours ago
 Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Enduranc ..

Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..

3 hours ago
 Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai Wor ..

Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup

4 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakista ..

Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory i ..

Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile

4 hours ago

More Stories From World