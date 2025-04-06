Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 12:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:
Aston Villa 2 (Rogers 13, Malen 15) Nottingham Forest 1 (Jota 57)
Crystal Palace 2 (Mateta 3, Munoz 55) Brighton 1 (Welbeck 31)
Everton 1 (Ndiaye 49-pen) Arsenal 1 (Trossard 34)
Ipswich 1 (Delap 16) Wolves 2 (Sarabia 72, Strand Larsen 84)
West Ham 2 (Fullkrug 61, Bowen 68) Bournemouth 2 (Evanilson 38, 79)
Playing Sunday (1300 unless stated)
Brentford v Chelsea, Fulham v Liverpool, Tottenham v Southampton, Manchester United v Manchester City (1530)
Playing Monday
Leicester v Newcastle (1900)
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow
'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup
Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..
UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..
Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf
Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen
Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'
Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..
Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish
Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..
Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated2 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table2 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update12 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table42 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results1 hour ago