Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 12:20 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:

Brentford 0 Chelsea 0

Fulham 3 (Sessegnon 23, Iwobi 32, Muniz 37) Liverpool 2 (Mac Allister 14, Diaz 72)

Manchester United 0 Manchester City 0

Tottenham 3 (Johnson 13, 42, Tel 90+6-pen) Southampton 1 (Fernandes 90)

Played Saturday

Aston Villa 2 (Rogers 13, Malen 15) Nottingham Forest 1 (Jota 57)

Crystal Palace 2 (Mateta 3, Munoz 55) Brighton 1 (Welbeck 31)

Everton 1 (Ndiaye 49-pen) Arsenal 1 (Trossard 34)

Ipswich 1 (Delap 16) Wolves 2 (Sarabia 72, Strand Larsen 84)

West Ham 2 (Fullkrug 61, Bowen 68) Bournemouth 2 (Evanilson 38, 79)

Playing Monday

Leicester v Newcastle (1900)

More Stories From World