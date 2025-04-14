Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 12:40 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:

Chelsea 2 (Tuanzebe 46-og, Sancho 79) Ipswich 2 (Enciso 19, Johnson 31)

Liverpool 2 (Diaz 18, Van Dijk 89) West Ham 1 (Robertson 86-og)

Newcastle 4 (Tonali 24, Barnes 49, 64, Guimaraes 77) Manchester United 1 (Garnacho 37)

Wolves 4 (Ait Nouri 2, Spence 38-og, Strand Larsen 64, Cunha 86) Tottenham 2 (Tel 59, Richarlison 85)

Played Saturday

Arsenal 1 (Partey 61) Brentford 1 (Wissa 74)

Brighton 2 (Pedro 31-pen, 55-pen) Leicester 2 (Mavididi 38, Okoli 74)

Manchester City 5 (De Bruyne 33, Marmoush 36, Kovacic 47, McAtee 56, O'Reilly 79) Crystal Palace 2 (Eze 8, Richards 21)

Nottingham Forest 0 Everton 1 (Doucoure 90+4)

Southampton 0 Aston Villa 3 (Watkins 73, Malen 79, McGinn 90+4)

Playing Monday

Bournemouth v Fulham (1900)

