Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2024 | 01:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Arsenal 5 (Gabriel 11, Henderson 37-og, Trossard 59, Martinelli 90+4, 90+5) Crystal Palace 0
Brentford 3 (Toney 19, Mee 58, Maupay 68) Nottingham Forest 2 (Danilo 3, Wood 65)
Sheffield United v West Ham(1400), Bournemouth v Liverpool (1630)
Monday
Brighton v Wolves (2000)
