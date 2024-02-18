Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
Published February 18, 2024
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:
Brentford 1 (Toney 75) Liverpool 4 (Nunez 35, Mac Allister 55, Salah 68, Gakpo 86)
Burnley 0 Arsenal 5 (Odegaard 4, Saka 41-pen, 47, Trossard 66, Havertz 78)
Fulham 1 (Muniz 63) Aston Villa 2 (Watkins 23, 56)
Manchester City 1 (Rodri 83) Chelsea 1 (Sterling 42)
Newcastle 2 (Gordon 58-pen, Ritchie 90+2) Bournemouth 2 (Solanke 51, Semenyo 69)
Nottingham Forest 2 (Awoniyi 45+5, Hudson-Odoi 90+4) West Ham 0
Tottenham 1 (Kulusevski 46) Wolves 2 (Gomes 42, 63)
Playing Sunday (all kick-off times GMT)
Luton v Manchester United (1630), Sheffield United v Brighton (1400)
Playing Monday
Everton v Crystal Palace (2000)
