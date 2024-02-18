Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Football: English Premier League results - collated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:

Brentford 1 (Toney 75) Liverpool 4 (Nunez 35, Mac Allister 55, Salah 68, Gakpo 86)

Burnley 0 Arsenal 5 (Odegaard 4, Saka 41-pen, 47, Trossard 66, Havertz 78)

Fulham 1 (Muniz 63) Aston Villa 2 (Watkins 23, 56)

Manchester City 1 (Rodri 83) Chelsea 1 (Sterling 42)

Newcastle 2 (Gordon 58-pen, Ritchie 90+2) Bournemouth 2 (Solanke 51, Semenyo 69)

Nottingham Forest 2 (Awoniyi 45+5, Hudson-Odoi 90+4) West Ham 0

Tottenham 1 (Kulusevski 46) Wolves 2 (Gomes 42, 63)

Playing Sunday (all kick-off times GMT)

Luton v Manchester United (1630), Sheffield United v Brighton (1400)

Playing Monday

Everton v Crystal Palace (2000)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Sheffield Brighton Luton Nottingham Manchester United Sunday All Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

2 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

2 hours ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

2 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

2 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

2 hours ago
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

2 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

2 hours ago
 Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations ..

Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP

2 hours ago
 PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy

PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy

2 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori encourages stud ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori encourages students towards brighter futures

2 hours ago
 Teenager killed during celebratory firing

Teenager killed during celebratory firing

3 hours ago

More Stories From World