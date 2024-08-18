Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Football: English Premier League results - collated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:

Brentford 2 (Mbeumo 29, Wissa 76) Crystal Palace 1 (Pinnock 57-og)

Chelsea 0 Manchester City 2 (Haaland 18, Kovacic 84)

Monday

Leicester v Tottenham (1900GMT)

Played Saturday

Arsenal 2 (Havertz 25, Saka 74) Wolves 0

Everton 0 Brighton 3 (Mitoma 25, Welbeck 56, Adingra 86)

Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2 (Jota 60, Salah 65)

Newcastle 1 (Joelinton 45) Southampton 0

Nottingham Forest 1 (Wood 23) Bournemouth 1 (Semenyo 86)

West Ham 1 (Paqueta 37-pen) Aston Villa 2 (Onana 4, Duran 79)

Played Friday

Manchester United 1 (Zirkzee 87) Fulham 0

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Ipswich Brighton Nottingham Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

2 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

2 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

4 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

4 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From World