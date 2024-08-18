Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:
Brentford 2 (Mbeumo 29, Wissa 76) Crystal Palace 1 (Pinnock 57-og)
Chelsea 0 Manchester City 2 (Haaland 18, Kovacic 84)
Monday
Leicester v Tottenham (1900GMT)
Played Saturday
Arsenal 2 (Havertz 25, Saka 74) Wolves 0
Everton 0 Brighton 3 (Mitoma 25, Welbeck 56, Adingra 86)
Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2 (Jota 60, Salah 65)
Newcastle 1 (Joelinton 45) Southampton 0
Nottingham Forest 1 (Wood 23) Bournemouth 1 (Semenyo 86)
West Ham 1 (Paqueta 37-pen) Aston Villa 2 (Onana 4, Duran 79)
Played Friday
Manchester United 1 (Zirkzee 87) Fulham 0
