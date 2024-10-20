Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
Published October 20, 2024
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:
Liverpool 2 (Salah 29-pen, Jones 51) Chelsea 1 (Jackson 48)
Wolves 1 (Strand Larsen 7) Manchester City 2 (Gvardiol 33, Stones 90+5)
Playing Monday
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace (1900 GMT)
Played Saturday
Tottenham 4 (Kulusevski 36, Bissouma 52, Areola 55-og, Son 60) West Ham 1 (Kudus 18)
Fulham 1 (Jiminez 5) Aston Villa 3 (Rogers 9, Watkins 59, Diop 69)
Ipswich 0 Everton 2 (Ndiaye 17, Keane 40)
Manchester United 2 (Garnacho 47, Hojlund 62) Brentford 1 (Pinnock 45+5)
Newcastle 0 Brighton 1 (Welbeck 35)
Southampton 2 (Archer 8, Aribo 28) Leicester 3 (Buonanotte 64, Vardy 74-pen, Ayew 90+8)
Bournemouth 2 (Christie 70, Kluivert 79-pen) Arsenal 0
