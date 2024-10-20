Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Football: English Premier League results - collated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:

Liverpool 2 (Salah 29-pen, Jones 51) Chelsea 1 (Jackson 48)

Wolves 1 (Strand Larsen 7) Manchester City 2 (Gvardiol 33, Stones 90+5)

Playing Monday

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace (1900 GMT)

Played Saturday

Tottenham 4 (Kulusevski 36, Bissouma 52, Areola 55-og, Son 60) West Ham 1 (Kudus 18)

Fulham 1 (Jiminez 5) Aston Villa 3 (Rogers 9, Watkins 59, Diop 69)

Ipswich 0 Everton 2 (Ndiaye 17, Keane 40)

Manchester United 2 (Garnacho 47, Hojlund 62) Brentford 1 (Pinnock 45+5)

Newcastle 0 Brighton 1 (Welbeck 35)

Southampton 2 (Archer 8, Aribo 28) Leicester 3 (Buonanotte 64, Vardy 74-pen, Ayew 90+8)

Bournemouth 2 (Christie 70, Kluivert 79-pen) Arsenal 0

afp

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Ipswich Brighton Nottingham Jackson Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

14 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

24 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

24 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

1 day ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

1 day ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 day ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

1 day ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

1 day ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

1 day ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

1 day ago

More Stories From World