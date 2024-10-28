Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 01:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:
Arsenal 2 (Saka 9, Merino 43) Liverpool 2 (Van Dijk 18, Salah 81)
Chelsea 2 (Jackson 18, Palmer 47) Newcastle 1 (Isak 32)
Crystal Palace 1 (Mateta 31) Tottenham 0
West Ham 2 (Summerville 74, Bowen 90+2-pen) Manchester United 1 (Casemiro 81)
Played Saturday
Aston Villa 1 (Barkley 76) Bournemouth 1 (Evanilson 90+6)
Brentford 4 (Wissa 44, Clarke 45+1-og, Mbeumo 51-pen, 90+6) Ipswich 3 (Szmodics 28, Hirst 31, Delap 86)
Brighton 2 (Welbeck 45, Ferguson 85) Wolves 2 (Ait-Nouri 88, Cunha 90+3)
Everton 1 (Beto 90+4) Fulham 1 (Iwobi 61)
Manchester City 1 (Haaland 5) Southampton 0
Played Friday
Leicester 1 (Vardy 23) Nottingham Forest 3 (Yates 16, Wood 47, 60)
