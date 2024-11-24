Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 12:50 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:

Arsenal 3 (Saka 15, Partey 52, Nwaneri 86) Nottingham Forest 0

Aston Villa 2 (Watkins 36, Barkley 77) Crystal Palace 2 (Sarr 4, Devenny 45+1)

Bournemouth 1 (Brooks 90+3) Brighton 2 (Joao Pedro 4, Mitoma 49)

Everton 0 Brentford 0

Fulham 1 (Iwobi 20) Wolves 4 (Cunha 31, 87, Gomes 53, Guedes 90+5)

Leicester 1 (Ayew 90+5-pen) Chelsea 2 (Jackson 15, Fernandez 75)

Manchester City 0 Tottenham 4 (Maddison 13, 20, Porro 52, Johnson 90+3)

Playing Sunday

Southampton v Liverpool (1400 GMT)

Ipswich v Manchester United (1630 GMT)

Playing Monday

Newcastle v West Ham (2000 GMT)

