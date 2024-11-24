Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 12:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:
Arsenal 3 (Saka 15, Partey 52, Nwaneri 86) Nottingham Forest 0
Aston Villa 2 (Watkins 36, Barkley 77) Crystal Palace 2 (Sarr 4, Devenny 45+1)
Bournemouth 1 (Brooks 90+3) Brighton 2 (Joao Pedro 4, Mitoma 49)
Everton 0 Brentford 0
Fulham 1 (Iwobi 20) Wolves 4 (Cunha 31, 87, Gomes 53, Guedes 90+5)
Leicester 1 (Ayew 90+5-pen) Chelsea 2 (Jackson 15, Fernandez 75)
Manchester City 0 Tottenham 4 (Maddison 13, 20, Porro 52, Johnson 90+3)
Playing Sunday
Southampton v Liverpool (1400 GMT)
Ipswich v Manchester United (1630 GMT)
Playing Monday
Newcastle v West Ham (2000 GMT)
afp
