Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 01:10 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:

Aston Villa 1 (Duran 24) Southampton 0

Brentford 4 (Mbeumo 8, Wissa 28, Collins 56, Schade 90) Newcastle 2 (Isak 11, Barnes 32)

Crystal Palace 2 (Munoz 4, Lacroix 56) Manchester City 2 (Haaland 30, Lewis 68)

Everton v Liverpool - postponed

Manchester United 2 (Hojlund 18, Fernandes 61) Nottingham Forest 3 (Milenkovic 2, Gibbs-White 47, Wood 54)

Sunday

Fulham v Arsenal, Ipswich v Bournemouth, Leicester v Brighton (all 1400 GMT), Tottenham v Chelsea (1630)

Monday

West Ham v Wolves (2000)

