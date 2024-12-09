Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 12:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:
Fulham 1 (Jimenez 11) Arsenal 1 (Saliba 52)
Ipswich 1 (Chaplin 21) Bournemouth 2 (Unal 87, Ouattara 90+5)
Leicester 2 (Vardy 86, De Cordova-Reid 90+1) Brighton 2 (Lamptey 37, Minteh 79)
Tottenham 3 (Solanke 5, Kulusevski 11, Son 90+6) Chelsea 4 (Sancho 17, Palmer 61-pen, 84-pen, Fernandez 73)
Playing Monday
West Ham v Wolves (2000 GMT)
Played Saturday
Aston Villa 1 (Duran 24) Southampton 0
Brentford 4 (Mbeumo 8, Wissa 28, Collins 56, Schade 90) Newcastle 2 (Isak 11, Barnes 32)
Crystal Palace 2 (Munoz 4, Lacroix 56) Manchester City 2 (Haaland 30, Lewis 68)
Manchester United 2 (Hojlund 18, Fernandes 61) Nottingham Forest 3 (Milenkovic 2, Gibbs-White 47, Wood 54)
Everton v Liverpool - postponed
afp
