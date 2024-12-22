Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 12:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:
Aston Villa 2 (Duran 16, Rogers 65) Manchester City 1 (Foden 90+3)
Brentford 0 Nottingham Forest 2 (Aina 38, Elanga 51)
Crystal Palace 1 (Sarr 11) Arsenal 5 (Jesus 6, 14, Havertz 38, Martinelli 60, Rice 84)
Ipswich 0 Newcastle 4 (Isak 1, 45+2, 54, Murphy 32)
West Ham 1 (Kudus 58) Brighton 1 (Wieffer 51)
Playing Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)
Everton v Chelsea, Fulham v Southampton, Leicester v Wolves, Manchester United v Bournemouth, Tottenham v Liverpool (1630)
