Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 01:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:
Everton 0 Chelsea 0
Fulham 0 Southampton 0
Leicester 0 Wolves 3 (Guedes 19, Gomes 36, Cunha 44)
Manchester United 0 Bournemouth 3 (Huijsen 29, Kluivert 61-pen, Semenyo 63)
Tottenham 3 (Maddison 41, Kulusevski 72, Solanke 83) Liverpool 6 (Diaz 23, 85, Mac Allister 36, Szoboszlai 45+1, Salah 54, 61)
Played Saturday
Aston Villa 2 (Duran 16, Rogers 65) Manchester City 1 (Foden 90+3)
Brentford 0 Nottingham Forest 2 (Aina 38, Elanga 51)
Crystal Palace 1 (Sarr 11) Arsenal 5 (Jesus 6, 14, Havertz 38, Martinelli 60, Rice 84)
Ipswich 0 Newcastle 4 (Isak 1, 45+2, 54, Murphy 32)
West Ham 1 (Kudus 58) Brighton 1 (Wieffer 51)
