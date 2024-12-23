Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 01:20 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:

Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Fulham 0 Southampton 0

Leicester 0 Wolves 3 (Guedes 19, Gomes 36, Cunha 44)

Manchester United 0 Bournemouth 3 (Huijsen 29, Kluivert 61-pen, Semenyo 63)

Tottenham 3 (Maddison 41, Kulusevski 72, Solanke 83) Liverpool 6 (Diaz 23, 85, Mac Allister 36, Szoboszlai 45+1, Salah 54, 61)

Played Saturday

Aston Villa 2 (Duran 16, Rogers 65) Manchester City 1 (Foden 90+3)

Brentford 0 Nottingham Forest 2 (Aina 38, Elanga 51)

Crystal Palace 1 (Sarr 11) Arsenal 5 (Jesus 6, 14, Havertz 38, Martinelli 60, Rice 84)

Ipswich 0 Newcastle 4 (Isak 1, 45+2, 54, Murphy 32)

West Ham 1 (Kudus 58) Brighton 1 (Wieffer 51)

