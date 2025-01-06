Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

January 06, 2025

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) English Premier League results on Sunday:

Fulham 2 (Jimenez 69-pen, 90+1-pen) Ipswich 2 (Szmodics 38, Delap 71-pen)

Liverpool 2 (Gakpo 59, Salah 70-pen) Manchester United 2 (Martinez 52, Diallo 80)

Playing Monday

Wolves v Nottingham Forest (2000 GMT)

Played Saturday

Aston Villa 2 (Barkley 58, Bailey 76) Leicester 1 (Mavididi 63)

Brighton 1 (Joao Pedro 61-pen) Arsenal 1 (Nwaneri 16)

Bournemouth 1 (Brooks 77) Everton 0

Crystal Palace 1 (Mateta 82) Chelsea 1 (Palmer 14)

Manchester City 4 (Coufal 10-og, Haaland 42, 55, Foden 58) West Ham 1 (Fullkrug 71)

Southampton 0 Brentford 5 (Schade 6, Mbeumo 62, 69-pen, Lewis-Potter 90+2, Wissa 90+4)

Tottenham 1 (Solanke 4) Newcastle 2 (Gordon 6, Isak 38)

