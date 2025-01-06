Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 12:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) English Premier League results on Sunday:
Fulham 2 (Jimenez 69-pen, 90+1-pen) Ipswich 2 (Szmodics 38, Delap 71-pen)
Liverpool 2 (Gakpo 59, Salah 70-pen) Manchester United 2 (Martinez 52, Diallo 80)
Playing Monday
Wolves v Nottingham Forest (2000 GMT)
Played Saturday
Aston Villa 2 (Barkley 58, Bailey 76) Leicester 1 (Mavididi 63)
Brighton 1 (Joao Pedro 61-pen) Arsenal 1 (Nwaneri 16)
Bournemouth 1 (Brooks 77) Everton 0
Crystal Palace 1 (Mateta 82) Chelsea 1 (Palmer 14)
Manchester City 4 (Coufal 10-og, Haaland 42, 55, Foden 58) West Ham 1 (Fullkrug 71)
Southampton 0 Brentford 5 (Schade 6, Mbeumo 62, 69-pen, Lewis-Potter 90+2, Wissa 90+4)
