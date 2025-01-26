Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Football: English Premier League results - collated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:

Bournemouth 5 (Kluivert 9, Ouattara 55, 61, 87, Semenyo 90+1) Nottingham Forest 0

Brighton 0 Everton 1 (Ndiaye 42-pen)

Liverpool 4 (Szoboszlai 11, Salah 35, Gakpo 44, 66) Ipswich 1 (Greaves 90)

Manchester City 3 (Gvardiol 42, Haaland 68, Foden 87) Chelsea 1 (Madueke 3)

Southampton 1 (Bednarek 10) Newcastle 3 (Isak 26-pen, 30, Tonali 51)

Wolves 0 Arsenal 1 (Calafiori 74)

Playing Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Aston Villa v West Ham (1630), Crystal Palace v Brentford, Fulham v Manchester United (1900), Tottenham v Leicester

Recent Stories

ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributi ..

ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector

30 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament

45 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectu ..

Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..

1 hour ago
 Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s tra ..

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..

3 hours ago
 Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly ..

Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of ..

Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

4 hours ago
India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Acc ..

India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'

4 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

4 hours ago
 First edition of UAE National MMA Championship get ..

First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

4 hours ago
 200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

5 hours ago
 Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power ..

Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals

6 hours ago

More Stories From World