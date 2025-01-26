Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
Published January 26, 2025
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:
Bournemouth 5 (Kluivert 9, Ouattara 55, 61, 87, Semenyo 90+1) Nottingham Forest 0
Brighton 0 Everton 1 (Ndiaye 42-pen)
Liverpool 4 (Szoboszlai 11, Salah 35, Gakpo 44, 66) Ipswich 1 (Greaves 90)
Manchester City 3 (Gvardiol 42, Haaland 68, Foden 87) Chelsea 1 (Madueke 3)
Southampton 1 (Bednarek 10) Newcastle 3 (Isak 26-pen, 30, Tonali 51)
Wolves 0 Arsenal 1 (Calafiori 74)
Playing Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)
Aston Villa v West Ham (1630), Crystal Palace v Brentford, Fulham v Manchester United (1900), Tottenham v Leicester
