Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 01:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:
Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 69) Ipswich 1 (Delap 56)
Crystal Palace 1 (Mateta 47) Everton 2 (Beto 42, Alcaraz 80)
Fulham 2 (Smith Rowe 15, Bassey 62) Nottingham Forest 1 (Wood 37)
Leicester 0 Arsenal 2 (Merino 81, 87)
Manchester City 4 (Marmoush 19, 24, 33, McAtee 84) Newcastle 0
Southampton 1 (Sulemana 72) Bournemouth 3 (Ouattara 14, Christie 16, Tavernier 83)
West Ham 0 Brentford 1 (Schade 4)
Playing Sunday (all times GMT)
Liverpool v Wolves (1400), Tottenham v Manchester United (1630)
Played Friday
Brighton 3 (Mitoma 27, Minteh 38, 63) Chelsea 0
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow
UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon
ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX
Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA ..
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated6 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated6 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table15 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update16 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table16 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated16 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results46 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table56 minutes ago
-
Arsenal close gap on leaders Liverpool, Marmoush treble lifts Man City1 hour ago
-
Thousands mark Serbian Statehood Day with anti-corruption protest1 hour ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results1 hour ago
-
Football: English Championship table1 hour ago