Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 01:10 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:

Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 69) Ipswich 1 (Delap 56)

Crystal Palace 1 (Mateta 47) Everton 2 (Beto 42, Alcaraz 80)

Fulham 2 (Smith Rowe 15, Bassey 62) Nottingham Forest 1 (Wood 37)

Leicester 0 Arsenal 2 (Merino 81, 87)

Manchester City 4 (Marmoush 19, 24, 33, McAtee 84) Newcastle 0

Southampton 1 (Sulemana 72) Bournemouth 3 (Ouattara 14, Christie 16, Tavernier 83)

West Ham 0 Brentford 1 (Schade 4)

Playing Sunday (all times GMT)

Liverpool v Wolves (1400), Tottenham v Manchester United (1630)

Played Friday

Brighton 3 (Mitoma 27, Minteh 38, 63) Chelsea 0

More Stories From World