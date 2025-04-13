Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Football: English Premier League results - collated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Arsenal 1 (Partey 61) Brentford 1 (Wissa 74)

Brighton 2 (Pedro 31-pen, 55-pen) Leicester 2 (Mavididi 38, Okoli 74)

Manchester City 5 (De Bruyne 33, Marmoush 36, Kovacic 47, McAtee 56, O'Reilly 79) Crystal Palace 2 (Eze 8, Richards 21)

Nottingham Forest 0 Everton 1 (Doucoure 90+4)

Southampton 0 Aston Villa 3 (Watkins 73, Malen 79, McGinn 90+4)

Playing Sunday (1300 GMT unless stated)

Chelsea v Ipswich, Liverpool v West Ham, Wolves v Tottenham, Newcastle v Manchester United (1530)

Monday

Bournemouth v Fulham (1900)

