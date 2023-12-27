Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results - Update

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 01:00 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) English Premier League results on Tuesday:

Bournemouth 3 (Kluivert 44, Solanke 62-pen, Sinisterra 90+3) Fulham 0

Burnley 0 Liverpool 2 (Nunez 6, Jota 90)

Newcastle 1 (Isak 23-pen) Nottingham Forest 3 (Wood 45+1, 53, 60)

Sheffield United 2 (McBurnie 61, Ahmedhodzic 69) Luton 3 (Doughty 17, Robinson 77-og, Ben Slimane 81-og)

Playing later

Manchester United v Aston Villa (2000 GMT)

Playing Wednesday (1930 GMT unless stated)

Brentford v Wolves

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Manchester City (2015)

Playing Thursday

Arsenal v West Ham (2015)

Brighton v Tottenham

