Football: English Premier League Results - Update
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 01:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) English Premier League results on Tuesday:
Bournemouth 3 (Kluivert 44, Solanke 62-pen, Sinisterra 90+3) Fulham 0
Burnley 0 Liverpool 2 (Nunez 6, Jota 90)
Newcastle 1 (Isak 23-pen) Nottingham Forest 3 (Wood 45+1, 53, 60)
Sheffield United 2 (McBurnie 61, Ahmedhodzic 69) Luton 3 (Doughty 17, Robinson 77-og, Ben Slimane 81-og)
Playing later
Manchester United v Aston Villa (2000 GMT)
Playing Wednesday (1930 GMT unless stated)
Brentford v Wolves
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Manchester City (2015)
Playing Thursday
Brighton v Tottenham