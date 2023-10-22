Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Man City 9 7 0 2 19 7 21

Arsenal 9 6 3 0 18 8 21

Liverpool 9 6 2 1 20 9 20

Tottenham 8 6 2 0 18 8 20

--------------------------------------------

Newcastle 9 5 1 3 24 9 16

---------------------------------------------

Aston Villa 8 5 1 2 19 12 16

Brighton 9 5 1 3 22 18 16

Man Utd 9 5 0 4 11 13 15

West Ham 8 4 2 2 15 12 14

Chelsea 9 3 3 3 13 9 12

Crystal Palace 9 3 3 3 7 11 12

Wolves 9 3 2 4 11 15 11

Fulham 8 3 2 3 8 13 11

Brentford 9 2 4 3 14 12 10

Nottm Forest 9 2 4 3 10 12 10

Everton 9 2 1 6 9 14 7

Luton 9 1 2 6 8 17 5 ----------------------------------------------

Burnley 9 1 1 7 7 23 4

Bournemouth 9 0 3 6 6 20 3

Sheff Utd 9 0 1 8 7 24 1

Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League. Bottom three are relegated

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Brighton Luton Manchester United Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

11 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

12 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

14 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

14 hours ago
 UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

14 hours ago
 Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

14 hours ago
PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

14 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-e ..

Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-exile in London

14 hours ago
 WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes i ..

WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes in Dubai

15 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches digital transformatio ..

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformation initiatives using metaverse ..

15 hours ago
 Babar Azam explains factors for losing match again ..

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match against Australia

16 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza

16 hours ago

More Stories From World