Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2023 | 08:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Man City 9 7 0 2 19 7 21
Arsenal 9 6 3 0 18 8 21
Liverpool 9 6 2 1 20 9 20
Tottenham 8 6 2 0 18 8 20
--------------------------------------------
Newcastle 9 5 1 3 24 9 16
---------------------------------------------
Aston Villa 8 5 1 2 19 12 16
Brighton 9 5 1 3 22 18 16
Man Utd 9 5 0 4 11 13 15
West Ham 8 4 2 2 15 12 14
Chelsea 9 3 3 3 13 9 12
Crystal Palace 9 3 3 3 7 11 12
Wolves 9 3 2 4 11 15 11
Fulham 8 3 2 3 8 13 11
Brentford 9 2 4 3 14 12 10
Nottm Forest 9 2 4 3 10 12 10
Everton 9 2 1 6 9 14 7
Luton 9 1 2 6 8 17 5 ----------------------------------------------
Burnley 9 1 1 7 7 23 4
Bournemouth 9 0 3 6 6 20 3
Sheff Utd 9 0 1 8 7 24 1
Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League. Bottom three are relegated