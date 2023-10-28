Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2023 | 08:10 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) English Premier League table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Tottenham 10 8 2 0 22 9 26

Man City 9 7 0 2 19 7 21

Arsenal 9 6 3 0 18 8 21

Liverpool 9 6 2 1 20 9 20

-------------------------

Aston Villa 9 6 1 2 23 13 19

----------------------------

Newcastle 9 5 1 3 24 9 16

Brighton 9 5 1 3 22 18 16

Man Utd 9 5 0 4 11 13 15

West Ham 9 4 2 3 16 16 14

Chelsea 9 3 3 3 13 9 12

Crystal Palace 10 3 3 4 8 13 12

Wolves 9 3 2 4 11 15 11

Fulham 9 3 2 4 8 15 11

Brentford 9 2 4 3 14 12 10

Nottm Forest 9 2 4 3 10 12 10

Everton 9 2 1 6 9 14 7

Luton 9 1 2 6 8 17 5

--------------------

Burnley 9 1 1 7 7 23 4

Bournemouth 9 0 3 6 6 20 3

Sheff Utd 9 0 1 8 7 24 1

