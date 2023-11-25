Football: English Premier League Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2023 | 09:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Man City 13 9 2 2 33 13 29
Liverpool 13 8 4 1 28 11 28
Arsenal 12 8 3 1 26 10 27
Tottenham 12 8 2 2 24 15 26
---------------------------
Aston Villa 12 8 1 3 29 17 25
-----------------------------
Man Utd 12 7 0 5 13 16 21
Newcastle 12 6 2 4 27 13 20
Brighton 12 5 4 3 25 21 19
West Ham 12 5 2 5 21 22 17
Chelsea 12 4 4 4 21 16 16
Brentford 12 4 4 4 19 17 16
Wolves 12 4 3 5 16 20 15
Crystal Palace 12 4 3 5 12 16 15
Nottm Forest 12 3 4 5 14 18 13
Fulham 12 3 3 6 10 20 12
Bournemouth 12 2 3 7 11 27 9
Luton 12 1 3 8 10 22 6
----------------------
Sheffield Utd 12 1 2 9 10 31 5
Everton 12 4 2 6 14 17 4
Burnley 12 1 1 10 9 30 4
Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three are relegated
Everton deducted 10 points following breach of the Premier League financial rules