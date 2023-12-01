Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) English Premier League table (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Arsenal 13 9 3 1 27 10 30

Man City 13 9 2 2 33 13 29

Liverpool 13 8 4 1 28 11 28

Aston Villa 13 9 1 3 31 18 28

-----------------------------

Tottenham 13 8 2 3 25 17 26

Man Utd 13 8 0 5 16 16 24

Newcastle 13 7 2 4 31 14 23

Brighton 13 6 4 3 28 23 22

West Ham 13 6 2 5 23 23 20

Chelsea 13 4 4 5 22 20 16

Brentford 13 4 4 5 19 18 16

Wolves 13 4 3 6 18 23 15

Crystal Palace 13 4 3 6 13 18 15

Fulham 13 4 3 6 13 22 15

Nottm Forest 13 3 4 6 16 21 13

Bournemouth 13 3 3 7 14 28 12

Luton 13 2 3 8 12 23 9

-------------------------

Sheff Utd 13 1 2 10 11 34 5

Everton 13 4 2 7 14 20 4

Burnley 13 1 1 11 10 32 4

Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three are relegated

Everton deducted 10 points following breach of Premier League financial rules

