Football: English Premier League Table
Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023 | 10:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) English Premier League table (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Arsenal 13 9 3 1 27 10 30
Man City 13 9 2 2 33 13 29
Liverpool 13 8 4 1 28 11 28
Aston Villa 13 9 1 3 31 18 28
-----------------------------
Tottenham 13 8 2 3 25 17 26
Man Utd 13 8 0 5 16 16 24
Newcastle 13 7 2 4 31 14 23
Brighton 13 6 4 3 28 23 22
West Ham 13 6 2 5 23 23 20
Chelsea 13 4 4 5 22 20 16
Brentford 13 4 4 5 19 18 16
Wolves 13 4 3 6 18 23 15
Crystal Palace 13 4 3 6 13 18 15
Fulham 13 4 3 6 13 22 15
Nottm Forest 13 3 4 6 16 21 13
Bournemouth 13 3 3 7 14 28 12
Luton 13 2 3 8 12 23 9
-------------------------
Sheff Utd 13 1 2 10 11 34 5
Everton 13 4 2 7 14 20 4
Burnley 13 1 1 11 10 32 4
Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three are relegated
Everton deducted 10 points following breach of Premier League financial rules