Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) English Premier League table after Saturday's 1730 GMT kick-off (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Arsenal 14 10 3 1 29 11 33

Man City 13 9 2 2 33 13 29

Liverpool 13 8 4 1 28 11 28

Aston Villa 13 9 1 3 31 18 28

--------------------------------------

Tottenham 13 8 2 3 25 17 26

--------------------------------------

Man Utd 13 8 0 5 16 16 24

Newcastle 13 7 2 4 31 14 23

Brighton 13 6 4 3 28 23 22

West Ham 13 6 2 5 23 23 20

Brentford 14 5 4 5 22 19 19

Chelsea 13 4 4 5 22 20 16

Crystal Palace 13 4 3 6 13 18 15

Wolves 14 4 3 7 19 25 15

Fulham 13 4 3 6 13 22 15

Nottingham Forest 14 3 4 7 16 22 13

Bournemouth 13 3 3 7 14 28 12

Luton Town 14 2 3 9 13 26 9

---------------------------------------

Everton 14 5 2 7 15 20 7*

Burnley 14 2 1 11 15 32 7

Sheff Utd 14 1 2 11 11 39 5

Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three are relegated

*Everton deducted 10 points following breach of Premier League financial rules

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Brighton Luton Nottingham Manchester United Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

15 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

35 minutes ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

10 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

10 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

10 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

10 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

10 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

11 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

11 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

11 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

11 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

11 hours ago

More Stories From World