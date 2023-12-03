Football: English Premier League Table
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2023 | 09:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) English Premier League table after Saturday's 1730 GMT kick-off (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Arsenal 14 10 3 1 29 11 33
Man City 13 9 2 2 33 13 29
Liverpool 13 8 4 1 28 11 28
Aston Villa 13 9 1 3 31 18 28
--------------------------------------
Tottenham 13 8 2 3 25 17 26
--------------------------------------
Man Utd 13 8 0 5 16 16 24
Newcastle 13 7 2 4 31 14 23
Brighton 13 6 4 3 28 23 22
West Ham 13 6 2 5 23 23 20
Brentford 14 5 4 5 22 19 19
Chelsea 13 4 4 5 22 20 16
Crystal Palace 13 4 3 6 13 18 15
Wolves 14 4 3 7 19 25 15
Fulham 13 4 3 6 13 22 15
Nottingham Forest 14 3 4 7 16 22 13
Bournemouth 13 3 3 7 14 28 12
Luton Town 14 2 3 9 13 26 9
---------------------------------------
Everton 14 5 2 7 15 20 7*
Burnley 14 2 1 11 15 32 7
Sheff Utd 14 1 2 11 11 39 5
Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three are relegated
*Everton deducted 10 points following breach of Premier League financial rules