Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) English Premier League table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 16 11 4 1 36 15 37

Arsenal 16 11 3 2 33 15 36

Aston Villa 16 11 2 3 35 20 35

Man City 16 10 3 3 38 18 33

---------------------------

Tottenham 17 10 3 4 35 23 33

----------------------------

Man Utd 16 9 0 7 18 21 27

Newcastle 16 8 2 6 33 21 26

Brighton 16 7 5 4 33 28 26

West Ham 16 7 3 6 26 30 24

Fulham 16 6 3 7 26 26 21

Brentford 16 5 4 7 23 22 19

Chelsea 16 5 4 7 26 26 19

Wolves 16 5 4 7 21 26 19

Bournemouth 16 5 4 7 21 30 19

Crystal Palace 16 4 4 8 15 23 16

Nottm Forest 17 3 5 9 17 30 14

Everton 16 7 2 7 20 20 13

-------------------------

Luton 16 2 3 11 17 32 9

Burnley 16 2 2 12 16 34 8

Sheff Utd 16 2 2 12 12 41 8

Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Brighton Luton Manchester United Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as ..

PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as caretaker Interior Minister

20 minutes ago
 PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agre ..

PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agreement with ICC

33 minutes ago
 ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

12 hours ago
A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

12 hours ago
 Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

12 hours ago
 PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

12 hours ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

12 hours ago
 Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM ..

Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

12 hours ago
 MQM-P urges provincial government for action again ..

MQM-P urges provincial government for action against fertilizer black marketing

12 hours ago

More Stories From World