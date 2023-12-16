Football: English Premier League Table
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2023 | 11:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) English Premier League table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 16 11 4 1 36 15 37
Arsenal 16 11 3 2 33 15 36
Aston Villa 16 11 2 3 35 20 35
Man City 16 10 3 3 38 18 33
---------------------------
Tottenham 17 10 3 4 35 23 33
----------------------------
Man Utd 16 9 0 7 18 21 27
Newcastle 16 8 2 6 33 21 26
Brighton 16 7 5 4 33 28 26
West Ham 16 7 3 6 26 30 24
Fulham 16 6 3 7 26 26 21
Brentford 16 5 4 7 23 22 19
Chelsea 16 5 4 7 26 26 19
Wolves 16 5 4 7 21 26 19
Bournemouth 16 5 4 7 21 30 19
Crystal Palace 16 4 4 8 15 23 16
Nottm Forest 17 3 5 9 17 30 14
Everton 16 7 2 7 20 20 13
-------------------------
Luton 16 2 3 11 17 32 9
Burnley 16 2 2 12 16 34 8
Sheff Utd 16 2 2 12 12 41 8
Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three relegated
Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules