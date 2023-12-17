Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) English Premier League table after Sunday's 1400 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Arsenal 17 12 3 2 35 15 39

Aston Villa 17 12 2 3 37 21 38

Liverpool 16 11 4 1 36 15 37

Man City 17 10 4 3 40 20 34

------------------------------

Tottenham 17 10 3 4 35 23 33

------------------------------

Newcastle 17 9 2 6 36 21 29

West Ham 17 8 3 6 29 30 27

Man Utd 16 9 0 7 18 21 27

Brighton 17 7 5 5 33 30 26

Chelsea 17 6 4 7 28 26 22

Fulham 17 6 3 8 26 29 21

Brentford 17 5 4 8 24 24 19

Wolves 17 5 4 8 21 29 19

Bournemouth 16 5 4 7 21 30 19

Crystal Palace 17 4 5 8 17 25 17

Everton 17 8 2 7 22 20 16

Nottm Forest 17 3 5 9 17 30 14

-------------------------------

Luton 16 2 3 11 17 32 9

Burnley 17 2 2 13 16 36 8

Sheff Utd 17 2 2 13 12 43 8

Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Brighton Luton Manchester United Sunday Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

13 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

22 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

22 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

22 hours ago
Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

22 hours ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

22 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

22 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

22 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

22 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

22 hours ago

More Stories From World