Football: English Premier League Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2023 | 10:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) English Premier League table after Sunday's 1400 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Arsenal 17 12 3 2 35 15 39
Aston Villa 17 12 2 3 37 21 38
Liverpool 16 11 4 1 36 15 37
Man City 17 10 4 3 40 20 34
------------------------------
Tottenham 17 10 3 4 35 23 33
------------------------------
Newcastle 17 9 2 6 36 21 29
West Ham 17 8 3 6 29 30 27
Man Utd 16 9 0 7 18 21 27
Brighton 17 7 5 5 33 30 26
Chelsea 17 6 4 7 28 26 22
Fulham 17 6 3 8 26 29 21
Brentford 17 5 4 8 24 24 19
Wolves 17 5 4 8 21 29 19
Bournemouth 16 5 4 7 21 30 19
Crystal Palace 17 4 5 8 17 25 17
Everton 17 8 2 7 22 20 16
Nottm Forest 17 3 5 9 17 30 14
-------------------------------
Luton 16 2 3 11 17 32 9
Burnley 17 2 2 13 16 36 8
Sheff Utd 17 2 2 13 12 43 8
Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three relegated
Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules