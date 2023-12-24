Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Arsenal 17 12 3 2 35 15 39

Aston Villa 18 12 3 3 38 22 39

Liverpool 17 11 5 1 36 15 38

Tottenham 18 11 3 4 37 24 36

------------------------------

Man City 17 10 4 3 40 20 34

West Ham 18 9 3 6 31 30 30

Newcastle 18 9 2 7 36 22 29

Man Utd 18 9 1 8 18 23 28

Brighton 18 7 6 5 34 31 27

Chelsea 17 6 4 7 28 26 22

Bournemouth 17 6 4 7 24 32 22

Fulham 18 6 3 9 26 31 21

Brentford 17 5 4 8 24 24 19

Wolves 17 5 4 8 21 29 19

Crystal Palace 18 4 6 8 18 26 18

Everton 18 8 2 8 23 22 16

Nottm Forest 18 3 5 10 19 33 14

-------------------------------

Luton 17 3 3 11 18 32 12

Burnley 18 3 2 13 18 36 11

Sheff Utd 18 2 3 13 13 44 9

Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules

