Football: English Premier League Table
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2023 | 01:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) English Premier League table after Tuesday's 1730 GMT kick-off match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 19 12 6 1 39 16 42
Arsenal 18 12 4 2 36 16 40
Aston Villa 18 12 3 3 38 22 39
Tottenham 18 11 3 4 37 24 36
-------------------------------------------
Man City 17 10 4 3 40 20 34
West Ham 18 9 3 6 31 30 30
Newcastle 19 9 2 8 37 25 29
Man Utd 18 9 1 8 18 23 28
Brighton 18 7 6 5 34 31 27
Bournemouth 18 7 4 7 27 32 25
Chelsea 18 6 4 8 29 28 22
Wolves 18 6 4 8 23 30 22
Fulham 19 6 3 10 26 34 21
Brentford 17 5 4 8 24 24 19
Crystal Palace 18 4 6 8 18 26 18
Nottm Forest 19 4 5 10 22 34 17
Everton 18 8 2 8 23 22 16
-------------------------------------------
Luton 18 4 3 11 21 34 15
Burnley 19 3 2 14 18 38 11
Sheff Utd 19 2 3 14 15 47 9
Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three relegated
Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules