Football: English Premier League Table

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2023 | 01:00 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) English Premier League table after Tuesday's 1730 GMT kick-off match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 19 12 6 1 39 16 42

Arsenal 18 12 4 2 36 16 40

Aston Villa 18 12 3 3 38 22 39

Tottenham 18 11 3 4 37 24 36

-------------------------------------------

Man City 17 10 4 3 40 20 34

West Ham 18 9 3 6 31 30 30

Newcastle 19 9 2 8 37 25 29

Man Utd 18 9 1 8 18 23 28

Brighton 18 7 6 5 34 31 27

Bournemouth 18 7 4 7 27 32 25

Chelsea 18 6 4 8 29 28 22

Wolves 18 6 4 8 23 30 22

Fulham 19 6 3 10 26 34 21

Brentford 17 5 4 8 24 24 19

Crystal Palace 18 4 6 8 18 26 18

Nottm Forest 19 4 5 10 22 34 17

Everton 18 8 2 8 23 22 16

-------------------------------------------

Luton 18 4 3 11 21 34 15

Burnley 19 3 2 14 18 38 11

Sheff Utd 19 2 3 14 15 47 9

Note: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules

