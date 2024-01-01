Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 19 12 6 1 39 16 42

Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 43 27 42

Man City 19 12 4 3 45 21 40

Arsenal 20 12 4 4 37 20 40

--------------------------------------

Tottenham 20 12 3 5 42 29 39

--------------------------------------

West Ham 19 10 3 6 33 30 33

Man Utd 20 10 1 9 22 27 31

Brighton 19 8 6 5 38 33 30

Newcastle 19 9 2 8 37 25 29

Chelsea 20 8 4 8 34 31 28

Wolves 20 8 4 8 30 31 28

Bournemouth 19 7 4 8 28 35 25

Fulham 20 7 3 10 28 35 24

Crystal Palace 20 5 6 9 22 29 21

Nottm Forest 20 5 5 10 24 35 20

Brentford 19 5 4 10 26 31 19

Everton 20 8 2 10 24 28 16

--------------------------------------

Luton 19 4 3 12 23 37 15

Burnley 20 3 2 15 20 41 11

Sheff Utd 20 2 3 15 15 49 9

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules

