Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 01:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 19 12 6 1 39 16 42
Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 43 27 42
Man City 19 12 4 3 45 21 40
Arsenal 20 12 4 4 37 20 40
--------------------------------------
Tottenham 20 12 3 5 42 29 39
--------------------------------------
West Ham 19 10 3 6 33 30 33
Man Utd 20 10 1 9 22 27 31
Brighton 19 8 6 5 38 33 30
Newcastle 19 9 2 8 37 25 29
Chelsea 20 8 4 8 34 31 28
Wolves 20 8 4 8 30 31 28
Bournemouth 19 7 4 8 28 35 25
Fulham 20 7 3 10 28 35 24
Crystal Palace 20 5 6 9 22 29 21
Nottm Forest 20 5 5 10 24 35 20
Brentford 19 5 4 10 26 31 19
Everton 20 8 2 10 24 28 16
--------------------------------------
Luton 19 4 3 12 23 37 15
Burnley 20 3 2 15 20 41 11
Sheff Utd 20 2 3 15 15 49 9
Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three relegated
Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules