Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) English Premier League table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 20 13 6 1 43 18 45

Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 43 27 42

Man City 19 12 4 3 45 21 40

Arsenal 20 12 4 4 37 20 40

--------------------------------------

Tottenham 20 12 3 5 42 29 39

--------------------------------------

West Ham 20 10 4 6 33 30 34

Brighton 20 8 7 5 38 33 31

Man Utd 20 10 1 9 22 27 31

Newcastle 20 9 2 9 39 29 29

Chelsea 20 8 4 8 34 31 28

Wolves 20 8 4 8 30 31 28

Bournemouth 19 7 4 8 28 35 25

Fulham 20 7 3 10 28 35 24

Crystal Palace 20 5 6 9 22 29 21

Nottm Forest 20 5 5 10 24 35 20

Brentford 19 5 4 10 26 31 19

Everton 20 8 2 10 24 28 16

--------------------------------------

Luton 20 4 4 12 24 38 16

Burnley 21 3 3 15 21 42 12

Sheff Utd 20 2 3 15 15 49 9

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules

