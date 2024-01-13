Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2024 | 09:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) English Premier League table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 20 13 6 1 43 18 45
Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 43 27 42
Man City 19 12 4 3 45 21 40
Arsenal 20 12 4 4 37 20 40
--------------------------------------
Tottenham 20 12 3 5 42 29 39
--------------------------------------
West Ham 20 10 4 6 33 30 34
Brighton 20 8 7 5 38 33 31
Man Utd 20 10 1 9 22 27 31
Newcastle 20 9 2 9 39 29 29
Chelsea 20 8 4 8 34 31 28
Wolves 20 8 4 8 30 31 28
Bournemouth 19 7 4 8 28 35 25
Fulham 20 7 3 10 28 35 24
Crystal Palace 20 5 6 9 22 29 21
Nottm Forest 20 5 5 10 24 35 20
Brentford 19 5 4 10 26 31 19
Everton 20 8 2 10 24 28 16
--------------------------------------
Luton 20 4 4 12 24 38 16
Burnley 21 3 3 15 21 42 12
Sheff Utd 20 2 3 15 15 49 9
Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three relegated
Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules
