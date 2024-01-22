Football: English Premier League Table
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 12:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 21 14 6 1 47 18 48
Man City 20 13 4 3 48 23 43
Arsenal 21 13 4 4 42 20 43
Aston Villa 21 13 4 4 43 27 43
--------------------------------------------------
Tottenham 21 12 4 5 44 31 40
-------------------------------------------------
West Ham 21 10 5 6 35 32 35
Man Utd 21 10 2 9 24 29 32
Brighton 20 8 7 5 38 33 31
Chelsea 21 9 4 8 35 31 31
Newcastle 21 9 2 10 41 32 29
Wolves 20 8 4 8 30 31 28
Bournemouth 20 7 4 9 28 39 25
Fulham 21 7 3 11 28 36 24
Brentford 20 6 4 10 29 33 22
Crystal Palace 21 5 6 10 22 34 21
Nottingham Forest 21 5 5 11 26 38 20
Everton 21 8 3 10 24 28 17
------------------------------------------------------
Luton 20 4 4 12 24 38 16
Burnley 21 3 3 15 21 42 12
Sheff Utd 21 2 4 15 17 51 10
Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three relegated
Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From World
-
Jota, Nunez step into Salah's shoes to send Liverpool five points clear6 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update16 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results16 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations results - 1st update16 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations table17 minutes ago
-
Advantage Leverkusen as Bremen end 16-year wait for Bayern victory56 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table56 minutes ago
-
Thailand frustrate Oman to inch towards Asian Cup last 1656 minutes ago
-
Carvajal seals Madrid's wild comeback win over Almeria56 minutes ago
-
Senegal presidential candidate list excludes opposition leader Sonko56 minutes ago
-
'We played like it didn't matter' says Tuchel after shock Bayern loss56 minutes ago
-
Strasser upsets favourites to win Kitzbuehel slalom1 hour ago