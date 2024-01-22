Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 21 14 6 1 47 18 48

Man City 20 13 4 3 48 23 43

Arsenal 21 13 4 4 42 20 43

Aston Villa 21 13 4 4 43 27 43

--------------------------------------------------

Tottenham 21 12 4 5 44 31 40

-------------------------------------------------

West Ham 21 10 5 6 35 32 35

Man Utd 21 10 2 9 24 29 32

Brighton 20 8 7 5 38 33 31

Chelsea 21 9 4 8 35 31 31

Newcastle 21 9 2 10 41 32 29

Wolves 20 8 4 8 30 31 28

Bournemouth 20 7 4 9 28 39 25

Fulham 21 7 3 11 28 36 24

Brentford 20 6 4 10 29 33 22

Crystal Palace 21 5 6 10 22 34 21

Nottingham Forest 21 5 5 11 26 38 20

Everton 21 8 3 10 24 28 17

------------------------------------------------------

Luton 20 4 4 12 24 38 16

Burnley 21 3 3 15 21 42 12

Sheff Utd 21 2 4 15 17 51 10

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Brighton Luton Nottingham Manchester United Sunday Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

10 hours ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

16 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

1 day ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

1 day ago
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 day ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

1 day ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

1 day ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

1 day ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 day ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

1 day ago

More Stories From World