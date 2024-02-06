Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Published February 06, 2024

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) English Premier League table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 23 15 6 2 52 22 51

Man City 22 15 4 3 54 25 49

Arsenal 23 15 4 4 47 22 49

Aston Villa 23 14 4 5 49 30 46

-----------------------------------------------

Tottenham 23 13 5 5 49 35 44

-----------------------------------------------

Man Utd 23 12 2 9 31 32 38

West Ham 23 10 6 7 36 36 36

Brighton 23 9 8 6 42 38 35

Newcastle 23 10 3 10 48 37 33

Wolves 23 9 5 9 37 37 32

Chelsea 23 9 4 10 38 39 31

Bournemouth 22 7 6 9 30 41 27

Fulham 23 7 5 11 30 38 26

Crystal Palace 23 6 6 11 26 40 24

Brentford 22 6 4 12 32 39 22

Nottm Forest 23 5 6 12 28 41 21

Luton 22 5 5 12 32 42 20

----------------------------------------------

Everton 23 8 5 10 26 30 19*

Burnley 23 3 4 16 24 47 13

Sheff Utd 23 2 4 17 19 59 10

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; the fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

*Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

