Football: English Premier League Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 10:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) English Premier League table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 23 15 6 2 52 22 51
Man City 22 15 4 3 54 25 49
Arsenal 23 15 4 4 47 22 49
Aston Villa 23 14 4 5 49 30 46
-----------------------------------------------
Tottenham 23 13 5 5 49 35 44
-----------------------------------------------
Man Utd 23 12 2 9 31 32 38
West Ham 23 10 6 7 36 36 36
Brighton 23 9 8 6 42 38 35
Newcastle 23 10 3 10 48 37 33
Wolves 23 9 5 9 37 37 32
Chelsea 23 9 4 10 38 39 31
Bournemouth 22 7 6 9 30 41 27
Fulham 23 7 5 11 30 38 26
Crystal Palace 23 6 6 11 26 40 24
Brentford 22 6 4 12 32 39 22
Nottm Forest 23 5 6 12 28 41 21
Luton 22 5 5 12 32 42 20
----------------------------------------------
Everton 23 8 5 10 26 30 19*
Burnley 23 3 4 16 24 47 13
Sheff Utd 23 2 4 17 19 59 10
Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; the fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three relegated
*Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From World
-
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead3 minutes ago
-
Deadly California storm brings unrelenting rain, flooding3 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table4 minutes ago
-
UK's King Charles III diagnosed with cancer4 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League result4 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table4 minutes ago
-
Canada ice fishing season gets off to late start due to warm weather14 minutes ago
-
Clashes as Senegal parliament delays presidential poll14 minutes ago
-
Man City hat-trick hero Foden in 'best form for a long time'14 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results14 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table14 minutes ago
-
Blinken heads to Egypt to seek 'enduring end' to Gaza war24 minutes ago