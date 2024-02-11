Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Man City 23 16 4 3 56 25 52

Liverpool 23 15 6 2 52 22 51

Arsenal 23 15 4 4 47 22 49

Aston Villa 23 14 4 5 49 30 46

------------------------------

Tottenham 23 13 5 5 49 35 44

----------------------------

Man Utd 23 12 2 9 31 32 38

West Ham 23 10 6 7 36 36 36

Brighton 23 9 8 6 42 38 35

Newcastle 23 10 3 10 48 37 33

Wolves 23 9 5 9 37 37 32

Chelsea 23 9 4 10 38 39 31

Bournemouth 22 7 6 9 30 41 27

Fulham 23 7 5 11 30 38 26

Crystal Palace 23 6 6 11 26 40 24

Brentford 22 6 4 12 32 39 22

Nottm Forest 23 5 6 12 28 41 21

Luton 22 5 5 12 32 42 20

------------------------

Everton 24 8 5 11 26 32 19

Burnley 23 3 4 16 24 47 13

Sheff Utd 23 2 4 17 19 59 10

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Brighton Luton Manchester United Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

7 hours ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

7 hours ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

8 hours ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

8 hours ago
 Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

8 hours ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

11 hours ago
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

12 hours ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

13 hours ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

17 hours ago
 NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

1 day ago

More Stories From World