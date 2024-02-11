Football: English Premier League Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 01:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Man City 23 16 4 3 56 25 52
Liverpool 23 15 6 2 52 22 51
Arsenal 23 15 4 4 47 22 49
Aston Villa 23 14 4 5 49 30 46
------------------------------
Tottenham 23 13 5 5 49 35 44
----------------------------
Man Utd 23 12 2 9 31 32 38
West Ham 23 10 6 7 36 36 36
Brighton 23 9 8 6 42 38 35
Newcastle 23 10 3 10 48 37 33
Wolves 23 9 5 9 37 37 32
Chelsea 23 9 4 10 38 39 31
Bournemouth 22 7 6 9 30 41 27
Fulham 23 7 5 11 30 38 26
Crystal Palace 23 6 6 11 26 40 24
Brentford 22 6 4 12 32 39 22
Nottm Forest 23 5 6 12 28 41 21
Luton 22 5 5 12 32 42 20
------------------------
Everton 24 8 5 11 26 32 19
Burnley 23 3 4 16 24 47 13
Sheff Utd 23 2 4 17 19 59 10
Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three relegated
Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules
