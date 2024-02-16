Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 09:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) English Premier League table ahead of the weekend matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 24 16 6 2 55 23 54
Man City 23 16 4 3 56 25 52
Arsenal 24 16 4 4 53 22 52
Tottenham 24 14 5 5 51 36 47
-----------------------------------
Aston Villa 24 14 4 6 50 32 46
-----------------------------------
Man Utd 24 13 2 9 33 33 41
Newcastle 24 11 3 10 51 39 36
West Ham 24 10 6 8 36 42 36
Brighton 24 9 8 7 43 40 35
Chelsea 24 10 4 10 41 40 34
Wolves 24 9 5 10 37 39 32
Fulham 24 8 5 11 33 39 29
Bournemouth 23 7 6 10 31 44 27
Brentford 23 7 4 12 34 39 25
Crystal Palace 24 6 6 12 27 43 24
Nottm Forest 24 5 6 13 30 44 21
Luton 23 5 5 13 33 45 20 -----------------------------------
Everton 24 8 5 11 26 32 19*
Burnley 24 3 4 17 25 50 13
Sheff Utd 24 3 4 17 22 60 13
Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three relegated
*Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules
