Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) English Premier League table ahead of the weekend matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 24 16 6 2 55 23 54

Man City 23 16 4 3 56 25 52

Arsenal 24 16 4 4 53 22 52

Tottenham 24 14 5 5 51 36 47

-----------------------------------

Aston Villa 24 14 4 6 50 32 46

-----------------------------------

Man Utd 24 13 2 9 33 33 41

Newcastle 24 11 3 10 51 39 36

West Ham 24 10 6 8 36 42 36

Brighton 24 9 8 7 43 40 35

Chelsea 24 10 4 10 41 40 34

Wolves 24 9 5 10 37 39 32

Fulham 24 8 5 11 33 39 29

Bournemouth 23 7 6 10 31 44 27

Brentford 23 7 4 12 34 39 25

Crystal Palace 24 6 6 12 27 43 24

Nottm Forest 24 5 6 13 30 44 21

Luton 23 5 5 13 33 45 20 -----------------------------------

Everton 24 8 5 11 26 32 19*

Burnley 24 3 4 17 25 50 13

Sheff Utd 24 3 4 17 22 60 13

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

*Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Brighton Luton Manchester United Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

13 hours ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

13 hours ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

13 hours ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

13 hours ago
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused i ..

Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..

13 hours ago
 PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

13 hours ago
 Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karac ..

Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport

13 hours ago
 Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

13 hours ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion

13 hours ago
 Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri commi ..

Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee

13 hours ago

More Stories From World