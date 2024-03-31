Football: English Premier League Table
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 29 20 7 2 67 27 67
Arsenal 28 20 4 4 70 24 64
Man City 28 19 6 3 63 28 63
Aston Villa 30 18 5 7 62 42 59
-----------------------------------
Tottenham 29 17 5 7 61 43 56
-----------------------------------
Man Utd 29 15 3 11 40 40 48
West Ham 30 12 8 10 49 54 44
Newcastle 29 13 4 12 63 51 43
Brighton 29 11 9 9 51 46 42
Wolves 29 12 5 12 42 46 41
Chelsea 28 11 7 10 49 47 40
Fulham 30 11 6 13 46 47 39
Bournemouth 29 10 8 11 43 53 38
Crystal Palace 29 7 9 13 34 49 30
Brentford 30 7 6 17 42 55 27
Everton 29 8 7 14 30 41 25 *
Nottm Forest 30 6 8 16 36 52 22 **
-----------------------------------
Luton 30 5 7 18 43 62 22
Burnley 30 4 6 20 31 65 18
Sheff Utd 29 3 6 20 27 77 15
Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three relegated
*Everton deducted six points for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR)
**Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching PSR
