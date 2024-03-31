Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 29 20 7 2 67 27 67

Arsenal 28 20 4 4 70 24 64

Man City 28 19 6 3 63 28 63

Aston Villa 30 18 5 7 62 42 59

-----------------------------------

Tottenham 29 17 5 7 61 43 56

-----------------------------------

Man Utd 29 15 3 11 40 40 48

West Ham 30 12 8 10 49 54 44

Newcastle 29 13 4 12 63 51 43

Brighton 29 11 9 9 51 46 42

Wolves 29 12 5 12 42 46 41

Chelsea 28 11 7 10 49 47 40

Fulham 30 11 6 13 46 47 39

Bournemouth 29 10 8 11 43 53 38

Crystal Palace 29 7 9 13 34 49 30

Brentford 30 7 6 17 42 55 27

Everton 29 8 7 14 30 41 25 *

Nottm Forest 30 6 8 16 36 52 22 **

-----------------------------------

Luton 30 5 7 18 43 62 22

Burnley 30 4 6 20 31 65 18

Sheff Utd 29 3 6 20 27 77 15

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

*Everton deducted six points for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR)

**Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching PSR

afp

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Brighton Luton Manchester United Sunday Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

24 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

24 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

24 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

24 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

24 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

1 day ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

1 day ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

1 day ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

1 day ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

1 day ago

More Stories From World