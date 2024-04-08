Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Revised English Premier League table on Monday after Everton were deducted a further two points for breaching profit and sustainability rules (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Arsenal 31 22 5 4 75 24 71

Liverpool 31 21 8 2 72 30 71

Man City 31 21 7 3 71 31 70

Tottenham 31 18 6 7 65 45 60

---------------------------------------

Aston Villa 32 18 6 8 66 49 60

--------------------------------------

Man Utd 31 15 4 12 45 46 49

West Ham 32 13 9 10 52 56 48

Newcastle 31 14 5 12 65 52 47

Chelsea 30 12 8 10 55 52 44

Brighton 31 11 10 10 51 49 43

Wolves 31 12 6 13 44 49 42

Bournemouth 31 11 8 12 45 55 41

Fulham 32 11 6 15 47 51 39

Crystal Palace 31 7 9 15 36 54 30

Brentford 32 7 8 17 45 58 29

Everton 31 9 8 14 32 42 27 *

Nottm Forest 32 7 8 17 40 56 25 **

---------------------------------------

Luton 32 6 7 19 45 65 25

Burnley 32 4 7 21 32 67 19

Sheff Utd 31 3 7 21 30 82 16

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

*Everton deducted six points and then a further two points for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR)

**Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching PSR

afp

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Brighton Luton Manchester United Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approaches ECP for registrati ..

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approaches ECP for registration of his own party

55 minutes ago
 Punjab College clinch victory in tournament final

Punjab College clinch victory in tournament final

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi inves ..

Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi investment in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s p ..

PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s prosperity

2 hours ago
 President Zardari to address joint parliament on A ..

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

5 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

5 hours ago
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

6 hours ago
 Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

7 hours ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

7 hours ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

7 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From World