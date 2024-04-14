Football: English Premier League Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 11:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Man City 32 22 7 3 76 32 73
Arsenal 32 22 5 5 75 26 71
Liverpool 32 21 8 3 72 31 71
Aston Villa 33 19 6 8 68 49 63
----------------------------------------------
Tottenham 32 18 6 8 65 49 60
----------------------------------------------
Newcastle 32 15 5 12 69 52 50
Man Utd 32 15 5 12 47 48 50
West Ham 33 13 9 11 52 58 48
Chelsea 30 12 8 10 55 52 44
Brighton 32 11 11 10 52 50 44
Wolves 32 12 7 13 46 51 43
Fulham 33 12 6 15 49 51 42
Bournemouth 32 11 9 12 47 57 42
Crystal Palace 32 8 9 15 37 54 33
Brentford 33 8 8 17 47 58 32
Everton 31 9 8 14 32 42 27 *
Nottm Forest 33 7 9 17 42 58 26 **
----------------------------------------------
Luton 33 6 7 20 46 70 25
Burnley 33 4 8 21 33 68 20
Sheff Utd 32 3 7 22 30 84 16
Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three relegated
*Everton deducted eight points for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR)
**Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching PSR
