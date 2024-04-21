Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Arsenal 33 23 5 5 77 26 74

Man City 32 22 7 3 76 32 73

Liverpool 32 21 8 3 72 31 71

Aston Villa 33 19 6 8 68 49 63

-----------------------------------------

Tottenham 32 18 6 8 65 49 60

-----------------------------------------

Newcastle 32 15 5 12 69 52 50

Man Utd 32 15 5 12 47 48 50

West Ham 33 13 9 11 52 58 48

Chelsea 31 13 8 10 61 52 47

Brighton 32 11 11 10 52 50 44

Wolves 33 12 7 14 46 53 43

Fulham 33 12 6 15 49 51 42

Bournemouth 32 11 9 12 47 57 42

Brentford 34 9 8 17 52 59 35

Crystal Palace 32 8 9 15 37 54 33

Everton 33 10 8 15 34 48 30

Nottm Forest 34 7 9 18 42 60 26 ----------------------------------------------

Luton 34 6 7 21 47 75 25

Burnley 34 5 8 21 37 69 23

Sheff Utd 33 3 7 23 31 88 16

