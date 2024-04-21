Football: English Premier League Table
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 11:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Arsenal 33 23 5 5 77 26 74
Man City 32 22 7 3 76 32 73
Liverpool 32 21 8 3 72 31 71
Aston Villa 33 19 6 8 68 49 63
-----------------------------------------
Tottenham 32 18 6 8 65 49 60
-----------------------------------------
Newcastle 32 15 5 12 69 52 50
Man Utd 32 15 5 12 47 48 50
West Ham 33 13 9 11 52 58 48
Chelsea 31 13 8 10 61 52 47
Brighton 32 11 11 10 52 50 44
Wolves 33 12 7 14 46 53 43
Fulham 33 12 6 15 49 51 42
Bournemouth 32 11 9 12 47 57 42
Brentford 34 9 8 17 52 59 35
Crystal Palace 32 8 9 15 37 54 33
Everton 33 10 8 15 34 48 30
Nottm Forest 34 7 9 18 42 60 26 ----------------------------------------------
Luton 34 6 7 21 47 75 25
Burnley 34 5 8 21 37 69 23
Sheff Utd 33 3 7 23 31 88 16
