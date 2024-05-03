Football: English Premier League Table
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 09:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) English Premier League table after Thursday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Arsenal 35 25 5 5 85 28 80
Man City 34 24 7 3 82 32 79
Liverpool 35 22 9 4 77 36 75
Aston Villa 35 20 7 8 73 52 67
------------------------------------
Tottenham 34 18 6 10 67 54 60
------------------------------------
Man Utd 34 16 6 12 52 51 54
Newcastle 34 16 5 13 74 55 53
Chelsea 34 14 9 11 65 59 51
West Ham 35 13 10 12 56 65 49
Bournemouth 35 13 9 13 52 60 48
Wolves 35 13 7 15 48 55 46
Brighton 34 11 11 12 52 57 44
Fulham 35 12 7 16 51 55 43
Crystal Palace 35 10 10 15 45 57 40
Everton 35 12 8 15 37 48 36
Brentford 35 9 8 18 52 60 35
Nottm Forest 35 7 9 19 42 62 26
------------------------------------
Luton 35 6 7 22 48 77 25
Burnley 35 5 9 21 38 70 24
Sheff Utd 35 3 7 25 34 97 16 -- relegated
Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three relegated
*Everton deducted eight points for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR)
**Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching PSR
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights
PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..
10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan
Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024
High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'
PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of wheat import
E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar district courts
Bitterness at UCLA as Gaza protest cleared
More Stories From World
-
Football: South African Premiership result6 minutes ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table6 minutes ago
-
Bitterness at UCLA as Gaza protest cleared10 hours ago
-
Kenya, Tanzania brace for cyclone as heavy rains persist10 hours ago
-
UK police arrest 45 at protest against migrant removals10 hours ago
-
Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontline breached10 hours ago
-
Gaza needs biggest post-war reconstruction effort since WWII: UN10 hours ago
-
Kids study in overheated slum as Philippines shuts schools11 hours ago
-
Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontline breached11 hours ago
-
Biden says 'order must prevail' on US campuses amid protests11 hours ago
-
Death toll from rain, flooding in southern Brazil rises to 1311 hours ago
-
US says 'deeply concerned' by Georgia's 'foreign influence' bill11 hours ago