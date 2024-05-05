Football: English Premier League Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 08:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Arsenal 36 26 5 5 88 28 83
Man City 35 25 7 3 87 33 82
Liverpool 35 22 9 4 77 36 75
Aston Villa 36 20 7 9 73 53 67
------------------------------
Tottenham 34 18 6 10 67 54 60
------------------------------
Newcastle 35 17 5 13 78 56 56
Chelsea 35 15 9 11 70 59 54
Man Utd 34 16 6 12 52 51 54
West Ham 36 13 10 13 56 70 49
Bournemouth 36 13 9 14 52 63 48
Brighton 35 12 11 12 53 57 47
Wolves 36 13 7 16 49 60 46
Fulham 36 12 8 16 51 55 44
Crystal Palace 35 10 10 15 45 57 40
Everton 36 12 9 15 38 49 37
Brentford 36 9 9 18 52 60 36
Nottm Forest 36 8 9 19 45 63 29
-------------------------------
Luton 36 6 8 22 49 78 26
Burnley 36 5 9 22 39 74 24
Sheff Utd 36 3 7 26 35 100 16 -- relegated
Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League, fifth-placed team enters Europa League, bottom three relegated
*Everton deducted eight points for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR)
**Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching PSR
afp
Recent Stories
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League results3 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update13 minutes ago
-
Brazil mounts frantic rescue effort as flooding kills 6642 minutes ago
-
Al Jazeera condemns Israel's 'criminal' decision to close offices43 minutes ago
-
Five things to know about Al Jazeera53 minutes ago
-
Floods in southern Brazil force 70,000 from homes53 minutes ago
-
Pak Women Cricket Team arrives in London for T20, ODI series against England1 hour ago
-
China's Xi arrives in France for state visit1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results1 hour ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table1 hour ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results1 hour ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores1 hour ago