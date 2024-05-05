Football: English Premier League table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Arsenal 36 26 5 5 88 28 83

Man City 35 25 7 3 87 33 82

Liverpool 35 22 9 4 77 36 75

Aston Villa 36 20 7 9 73 53 67

------------------------------

Tottenham 34 18 6 10 67 54 60

------------------------------

Newcastle 35 17 5 13 78 56 56

Chelsea 35 15 9 11 70 59 54

Man Utd 34 16 6 12 52 51 54

West Ham 36 13 10 13 56 70 49

Bournemouth 36 13 9 14 52 63 48

Brighton 35 12 11 12 53 57 47

Wolves 36 13 7 16 49 60 46

Fulham 36 12 8 16 51 55 44

Crystal Palace 35 10 10 15 45 57 40

Everton 36 12 9 15 38 49 37

Brentford 36 9 9 18 52 60 36

Nottm Forest 36 8 9 19 45 63 29

-------------------------------

Luton 36 6 8 22 49 78 26

Burnley 36 5 9 22 39 74 24

Sheff Utd 36 3 7 26 35 100 16 -- relegated

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League, fifth-placed team enters Europa League, bottom three relegated

*Everton deducted eight points for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR)

**Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching PSR

afp