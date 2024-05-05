Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Arsenal 36 26 5 5 88 28 83

Man City 35 25 7 3 87 33 82

Liverpool 35 22 9 4 77 36 75

Aston Villa 36 20 7 9 73 53 67

------------------------------

Tottenham 34 18 6 10 67 54 60

------------------------------

Newcastle 35 17 5 13 78 56 56

Chelsea 35 15 9 11 70 59 54

Man Utd 34 16 6 12 52 51 54

West Ham 36 13 10 13 56 70 49

Bournemouth 36 13 9 14 52 63 48

Brighton 35 12 11 12 53 57 47

Wolves 36 13 7 16 49 60 46

Fulham 36 12 8 16 51 55 44

Crystal Palace 35 10 10 15 45 57 40

Everton 36 12 9 15 38 49 37

Brentford 36 9 9 18 52 60 36

Nottm Forest 36 8 9 19 45 63 29

-------------------------------

Luton 36 6 8 22 49 78 26

Burnley 36 5 9 22 39 74 24

Sheff Utd 36 3 7 26 35 100 16 -- relegated

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League, fifth-placed team enters Europa League, bottom three relegated

*Everton deducted eight points for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR)

**Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching PSR

afp

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Brighton Luton Manchester United Sunday Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save li ..

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue

1 hour ago
 Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

3 hours ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

3 hours ago
 Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

12 hours ago
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

22 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

22 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

22 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

22 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

22 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

22 hours ago

More Stories From World