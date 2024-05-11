Football: English Premier League Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 06:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Man City 36 26 7 3 91 33 85
Arsenal 36 26 5 5 88 28 83
Liverpool 36 23 9 4 81 38 78
Aston Villa 36 20 7 9 73 53 67
---------------------------------------
Tottenham 35 18 6 11 69 58 60
---------------------------------------
Newcastle 35 17 5 13 78 56 56
Chelsea 35 15 9 11 70 59 54
Man Utd 35 16 6 13 52 55 54
West Ham 36 13 10 13 56 70 49
Bournemouth 36 13 9 14 52 63 48
Brighton 35 12 11 12 53 57 47
Wolves 36 13 7 16 49 60 46
Fulham 37 12 8 17 51 59 44
Crystal Palace 36 11 10 15 49 57 43
Everton 36 12 9 15 38 49 37
Brentford 36 9 9 18 52 60 36
Nottm Forest 36 8 9 19 45 63 29
---------------------------------------
Luton 36 6 8 22 49 78 26
Burnley 36 5 9 22 39 74 24
Sheff Utd 36 3 7 26 35 100 16 -- relegated
Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League, fifth-placed team enters Europa League, bottom three relegated
*Everton deducted eight points for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR)
**Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching PSR
afp
