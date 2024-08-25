Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 08:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Man City 2 2 0 0 6 1 6
Brighton 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
Arsenal 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Tottenham 2 1 1 0 5 1 4
Newcastle 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Nottm Forest 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Chelsea 2 1 0 1 6 4 3
Liverpool 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
West Ham 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
Brentford 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Fulham 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Man Utd 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Bournemouth 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Leicester 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Southampton 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
Crystal Palace 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
Ipswich 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
Wolves 2 0 0 2 2 8 0
Everton 2 0 0 2 0 7 0
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League results2 minutes ago
-
Brilliant Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix2 minutes ago
-
Brilliant Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix2 minutes ago
-
Pilloried South African beauty queen gets second chance in Nigeria32 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table1 hour ago
-
Reuters says team member missing in Russian strike on east Ukraine hotel1 hour ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results1 hour ago
-
Israel's Netanyahu warns strikes in Lebanon 'not the final word'1 hour ago
-
Pakistan to participate as 'Guest of Honor' in 8th Silk Road International Exhibition in Xi’an2 hours ago
-
Pope Francis condemns Ukraine ban on Russia-linked Orthodox Church3 hours ago
-
Pope calls for more help for mpox victims4 hours ago
-
Ten dead in northern Ethiopia landslide: state media4 hours ago