Football: English Premier League Table

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2024 | 08:30 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Brighton 3 2 1 0 6 2 7

Arsenal 3 2 1 0 5 1 7

Man City 2 2 0 0 6 1 6

Liverpool 2 2 0 0 4 0 6

Tottenham 2 1 1 0 5 1 4

Newcastle 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

Nottm Forest 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

Chelsea 2 1 0 1 6 4 3

West Ham 2 1 0 1 3 2 3

Fulham 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Man Utd 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 2 3 3

Brentford 2 1 0 1 2 3 3

Bournemouth 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

Leicester 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

Southampton 2 0 0 2 0 2 0

Crystal Palace 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Ipswich 2 0 0 2 1 6 0

Wolves 2 0 0 2 2 8 0

Everton 2 0 0 2 0 7 0

More Stories From World