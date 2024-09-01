Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's 1400 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Brighton 3 2 1 0 6 2 7

Arsenal 3 2 1 0 5 1 7

Man City 2 2 0 0 6 1 6

Liverpool 2 2 0 0 4 0 6

Brentford 3 2 0 1 5 4 6

Aston Villa 3 2 0 1 4 4 6

Bournemouth 3 1 2 0 5 4 5

Nottm Forest 3 1 2 0 3 2 5

Tottenham 2 1 1 0 5 1 4

Newcastle 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

Fulham 3 1 1 1 3 3 4

Chelsea 2 1 0 1 6 4 3

West Ham 2 1 0 1 3 2 3

Man Utd 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Leicester 3 0 1 2 3 5 1

Ipswich 3 0 1 2 2 7 1

Wolves 3 0 1 2 3 9 1

-----------------------

Crystal Palace 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Southampton 3 0 0 3 1 5 0

Everton 3 0 0 3 2 10 0

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Ipswich Brighton Manchester United Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

2 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

2 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

5 hours ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

6 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

6 hours ago
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

9 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

9 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

10 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

13 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

16 hours ago

More Stories From World