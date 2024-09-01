Football: English Premier League Table
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2024 | 08:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Man City 3 3 0 0 9 2 9
Brighton 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
Arsenal 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
Newcastle 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
Liverpool 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Brentford 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
Aston Villa 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
Bournemouth 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
Nottm Forest 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
Tottenham 3 1 1 1 6 3 4
Chelsea 3 1 1 1 7 5 4
Fulham 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
Man Utd 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
West Ham 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
Leicester 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
Crystal Palace 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
Ipswich 3 0 1 2 2 7 1
Wolves 3 0 1 2 3 9 1
Southampton 3 0 0 3 1 5 0
Everton 3 0 0 3 2 10 0
afp
