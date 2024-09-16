Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 12:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Manchester City 4 4 0 0 11 3 12
Arsenal 4 3 1 0 6 1 10
Liverpool 4 3 0 1 7 1 9
Aston Villa 4 3 0 1 7 6 9
Brighton 4 2 2 0 6 2 8
Nottingham Forest 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
Chelsea 4 2 1 1 8 5 7
Newcastle 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
Brentford 4 2 0 2 6 6 6
Manchester United 4 2 0 2 5 5 6
Bournemouth 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
Fulham 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
Tottenham 4 1 1 2 6 4 4
West Ham 4 1 1 2 5 6 4
Leicester 4 0 2 2 5 7 2
Crystal Palace 4 0 2 2 4 7 2
Ipswich 4 0 2 2 2 7 2
Wolves 3 0 1 2 3 9 1
Southampton 4 0 0 4 1 8 0
Everton 4 0 0 4 4 13 0
