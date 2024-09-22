Football: English Premier League Table
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 01:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's 1400 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 5 4 0 1 10 1 12
Man City 4 4 0 0 11 3 12
Aston Villa 5 4 0 1 10 7 12
Chelsea 5 3 1 1 11 5 10
Arsenal 4 3 1 0 6 1 10
Newcastle 5 3 1 1 7 6 10
Brighton 4 2 2 0 6 2 8
Fulham 5 2 2 1 7 5 8
Nottm Forest 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
Tottenham 5 2 1 2 9 5 7
Man Utd 4 2 0 2 5 5 6
Brentford 5 2 0 3 7 9 6
Bournemouth 5 1 2 2 5 8 5
West Ham 5 1 1 3 5 9 4
Leicester 5 0 3 2 6 8 3
Ipswich 5 0 3 2 3 8 3
Crystal Palace 4 0 2 2 4 7 2
----------------------------
Southampton 5 0 1 4 2 9 1
Everton 5 0 1 4 5 14 1
Wolves 5 0 1 4 5 14 1
Recent Stories
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update11 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table21 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table3 hours ago
-
Norris pips Verstappen to dramatic Singapore pole after Sainz crash3 hours ago
-
Bagnaia cuts Martin's MotoGP lead with Emilia-Romagna sprint win5 hours ago
-
Hungary Danube waters reach decade high after Storm Boris5 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Australia 2nd ODI scoreboard5 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results5 hours ago
-
Polls close in first Sri Lanka election since economic collapse5 hours ago
-
President Museveni's son backs Ugandan strongman for 7th term5 hours ago
-
Motorcycling: Emilia-Romagna MotoGP sprint results5 hours ago
-
Environmental protesters block French cruise liner port5 hours ago