Football: English Premier League Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 11:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Man City 5 4 1 0 13 5 13
Liverpool 5 4 0 1 10 1 12
Aston Villa 5 4 0 1 10 7 12
Arsenal 5 3 2 0 8 3 11
-------------------------------
Chelsea 5 3 1 1 11 5 10
-------------------------------
Newcastle 5 3 1 1 7 6 10
Brighton 5 2 3 0 8 4 9
Nottm Forest 5 2 3 0 6 4 9
Fulham 5 2 2 1 7 5 8
Tottenham 5 2 1 2 9 5 7
Man Utd 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
Brentford 5 2 0 3 7 9 6
Bournemouth 5 1 2 2 5 8 5
West Ham 5 1 1 3 5 9 4
Leicester 5 0 3 2 6 8 3
Crystal Palace 5 0 3 2 4 7 3
Ipswich 5 0 3 2 3 8 3
-------------------------------
Southampton 5 0 1 4 2 9 1
Everton 5 0 1 4 5 14 1
Wolves 5 0 1 4 5 14 1
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; Bottom three relegated to Championship
