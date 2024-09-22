Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 11:50 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Man City 5 4 1 0 13 5 13

Liverpool 5 4 0 1 10 1 12

Aston Villa 5 4 0 1 10 7 12

Arsenal 5 3 2 0 8 3 11

-------------------------------

Chelsea 5 3 1 1 11 5 10

-------------------------------

Newcastle 5 3 1 1 7 6 10

Brighton 5 2 3 0 8 4 9

Nottm Forest 5 2 3 0 6 4 9

Fulham 5 2 2 1 7 5 8

Tottenham 5 2 1 2 9 5 7

Man Utd 5 2 1 2 5 5 7

Brentford 5 2 0 3 7 9 6

Bournemouth 5 1 2 2 5 8 5

West Ham 5 1 1 3 5 9 4

Leicester 5 0 3 2 6 8 3

Crystal Palace 5 0 3 2 4 7 3

Ipswich 5 0 3 2 3 8 3

-------------------------------

Southampton 5 0 1 4 2 9 1

Everton 5 0 1 4 5 14 1

Wolves 5 0 1 4 5 14 1

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; Bottom three relegated to Championship

