Football: English Premier League Table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 7 6 0 1 13 2 18

Man City 7 5 2 0 17 8 17

Arsenal 7 5 2 0 15 6 17

Chelsea 7 4 2 1 16 8 14

-----------------------

Aston Villa 7 4 2 1 12 9 14

Tottenham 8 4 1 3 18 9 13

Brighton 7 3 3 1 13 10 12

Newcastle 7 3 3 1 8 7 12

Fulham 7 3 2 2 10 8 11

Nottm Forest 7 2 4 1 7 6 10

Brentford 7 3 1 3 13 13 10

Bournemouth 7 2 2 3 8 10 8

Man Utd 7 2 2 3 5 8 8

West Ham 8 2 2 4 11 15 8

Leicester 7 1 3 3 9 12 6

Everton 7 1 2 4 7 15 5

Ipswich 7 0 4 3 6 14 4

----------------------

Crystal Palace 7 0 3 4 5 10 3

Southampton 7 0 1 6 4 15 1

Wolves 7 0 1 6 9 21 1

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; Bottom three relegated to Championship

